SARASOTA- Selby Gardens hosted a safe and fun way for children to trick-or-treat this Halloween weekend.

Teaming up with “The Community Foundation of Sarasota”, Selby Gardens kicked off their 14th annual Spooktacular event Sunday.

Children and adults dressed up, participating in a costume contest and enjoying some educational activities.

“We have Trader Joe’s here doing pumpkin painting as well as Big Earth doing rock painting,” Said Roger Capote, Senior Director of Special Projects, “Our botany and our education department has teamed together to do a carnivorous plant activity, so that’s in our children’s rain forest and we have many little trick-or-treat stations as well.”

Attending this event supports local businesses like Michael’s on East and Tervis.

What a great way to kick off Halloween on the Suncoast.