BRADENTON – The State College of Florida with the Bradenton Area Sports Commission is hosting the 2017 and 2018 FCSAA State and NJCAA Region 8 championship tournament next month. The tournament will be played at the Bradenton Area Convention Center November 3 – 5.

The tournament will feature the finest volleyball teams in the country. Three teams will punch their ticket to the national tournament and one team will be named state champion.

SCF hosts their annual awards banquet Thursday, November 2, which SNN’s Lynden Blake will serve as emcee. At this event, All-Conference Teams, All-State Teams and Player of the Year are unveiled.