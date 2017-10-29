SARASOTA – Sarasota Fair Food and Coalition of Immokalee made their voices heard outside of a Sarasota Wendy’s.

Suncoast students, farm workers, and residents fought for fair-trade food Sunday, October 29.

The organizations rallied in front of the Wendy’s on South Tamiami Trail to shed light on sexual violence that occurs in large food chains.

Protesting Wendy’s shifty in tomato purchasing…from fair-trade in Florida to Mexico.

Suncoast residents rally in front of a Sarasota Wendy's this afternoon. Find out why at 6:30 @snntv pic.twitter.com/tLlQN64Mhf — Jennifer Kveglis (@JkveglisSNN) October 29, 2017

“They are looking for a cheaper product. And they choose to support with their business and agriculture industry that continues to allow all of this abuse to happen in the fields,” said rally leader, Gerardo Reyes.

This protest concludes their “Wendy’s, You’re Failing Farmworker Women” week of action.

Fourteen companies in Florida have already joined their “Fair Food Program” including Walmart and McDonald’s.