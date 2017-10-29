SARASOTA COUNTY – Newly obtained documents show some Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office deputies did everything they could to help Frank Bybee, accused of Attempted Murder and convicted of Kidnapping, from being charged.

The Herald-Tribune obtained a “Watchguard” video from the Sheriff’s Office, which recorded conversations that took place outside the victim’s home the night she reported Bybee tried to kill her.

Sergeant Chris Felix can be heard discussing evidence with Deputy Christopher Butler and Deputy Russell Reynolds, saying the victim was known for making up stories.

The Herald-Tribune reached out to the Sheriff’s Office for comment. A spokeswoman said, “We have chosen not to offer our members the opportunity to participate in any interviews.”