SARASOTA – Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office deputies continue their search to find three suspects wanted for shooting a man multiple times outside a Sarasota residence holding a baby shower Saturday, October 28.

It happened in the 4400 block of Caicos Court at around 5:21 P.M. The three suspects, described as black males wearing hoodies, approached a man leaving the baby shower. The suspects shot the man multiple times, and then fled westbound on Wilkinson Road.

The victim was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital as a trauma alert.

A neighbor tells us they initially thought the gunfire was fireworks going off.

One neighbor says, “I mean, it’s a very quiet, older neighborhood. We feel incredibly safe here. There are flyers up because a bike was stolen a few weeks ago and that was a very big occurrence so this is not common by any means.”

SCSO reports around 50 people were at the baby shower at the time. No one else was injured. They believe this is an isolated incident.