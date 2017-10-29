LONGBOAT KEY – The Suncoast could be making changes to some of its county lines.

The Longboat Key and Sarasota Co. commissions will meet later this week to discuss potentially changing county lines, so instead of being divided into Manatee Co. and Sarasota Co., all of Longboat would be in Sarasota County.

Longboat Key Town Manager Dave Bullock says it goes all the way back to 1921.

“A county boundary was drawn, roughly where University Pkwy. is now, and it just ran right across Sarasota Bay and cut Longboat Key in half,” Bullock said.

Back then fewer residents meant fewer problems. Now the millage, or rate of assessing property tax, in Manatee Co., is almost double that of Sarasota Co.

“Longboat Key residents with the same value home, paying a much higher tax in Manatee Co. for no increased services,” Bullock said.

#LongboatKey is considering moving its county line so the entire town is in Sarasota County. What do you think? Full report tonight at 5! — SNN (@SNNTV) October 29, 2017

Manatee residents pay about $2.5 million in property taxes a year that they wouldn’t pay if they were in Sarasota County.

“From residents I’ve heard, ‘Really?'” Bullock said.

Not Janet Walter, a realtor for Michael Saunders & Co., who lives on the Manatee Co. side of town.

“We’ve always paid more in taxes than the Sarasota side, which doesn’t seem to make sense,” Walter said.

Taxes aside, a more cohesive Longboat Key would eliminate some awkwardness.

“Longboat Key doesn’t belong to one county because of it being split,” Walter said.

“We have two different laws,” Bullock said. “Half the town is under one ordinance, and half the town is under another.”

“Our kids attend Sarasota Co. public schools. We’ve never had transportation for them,” Walter said.

From school buses to FEMA procedures, Bullock says it’s a marathon, not a sprint.

“It’s no one’s fault. It’s just this artifact of history,” Bullock said.

The first meeting will be Wednesday, Nov. 1, at 1:30 P.M.