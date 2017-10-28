VENICE – More than 400 Suncoast residents come together to restore the City of Venice as part of Make a Difference Day. Saturday, October 28th, was the largest single-day to volunteer across the nation.

Serve Florida gathered members from service, church and school groups for the 5th annual Make a Difference Day clean-up.

“We’re good stewards with what’s given to us. We’re given a great city. Not just Venice, Sarasota… There’s so many great spots. But we have to work at making it a better place… to making it beautiful. When we get together, a lot of hands make for a little work”

Volunteers coming together to paint, lay mulch, and garden 27 parks in Venice.