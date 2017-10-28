SARASOTA – The American Cancer Society’s ‘Making Strides Against Breast Cancer’ Walk took place this morning.

Suncoast residents and visitors from across the state showed up at Nathan Benderson Park Saturday, October 28, to show their support for those suffering with breast cancer and to help raise awareness.

Money raised helps the American Cancer Society fund innovative breast cancer research, promote education and risk reduction and provide comprehensive patient support to those who need it most.

Since 1993, more than 13 million supporters have raised more than $810 million nationwide. Last year, 12,000 walkers in Sarasota and Manatee counties raised more than $275,000.

Visit our website for more information on Breast Cancer Awareness.