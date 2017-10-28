SARASOTA COUNTY – The Sarasota Police Department collected prescription drugs Saturday as part of ‘Take Back Day’.

It couldn’t come at a more appropriate time. Earlier this week, President Trump announced the opioid crisis as a nationwide public health emergency. Suncoast residents now have a chance to help put a stop to the epidemic.

SPD and the Drug Enforcement Administration accepted expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs during the initiative.

The DEA reports they’ve taken in over 8.1 million pounds of pills during their previous events.

“Sometimes there are burglaries where they’ll actually take certain pills that are abused and go out and sell them out on the streets. Other times people will go out and dispose them the improper way. Throwing them away or disposing them into the sewers, which then can contaminate.”

‘Take Back Day’ was all day Saturday but there are opportunities to drop off prescription drugs at the Sarasota and Bradenton Police Departments every weekday from 8 A.M. to 5 P.M.