SARASOTA – Lisa Vonderhaar has reached an important step in her breast cancer treatment. She was recently surrounded by family and friends at Florida Cancer Specialists in Sarasota.

A little boy in her arms enthusiastically rings the large bell in the middle of the room as people yell, “Yay!” The ringing of the bell symbolizes that chemotherapy is completed, a celebratory time for the patient, family and friends.

“A combination of excited, kind of that surreal experience that it’s all done,” said Vonderhaar, who will soon begin radiation treatment. “It’s been a long journey.”

Vonderhaar is a nurse at Sarasota Memorial Hospital. Her friend and co–worker Suellen Kaeb knows this dangerous disease well. She serves as chair of the nonprofit Breast Health Sarasota Inc., which provides services for detection and treatment of breast cancer.

“Lisa is a real hero in my eyes, and it’s a joy to be here today with her,” Kaeb said. “I lost an aunt to breast cancer at the age of 32, and I decided I wanted to make a difference in this community.”

Kaeb says her organization has raised “hundreds of millions of dollars” since inception in 1999 through fundraisers at local golf clubs and other places.

She is amazing, and then when I found out this foundation she had started, you know just seeing this other side of her,” Vonderhaar said of Kaeb. “It’s so inspiring what she has done and how she’s helping so many women in the greater Sarasota area.”

The American Cancer Society reports that the number of breast cancer grants (159) and total funding for the disease, $88.3 million far exceeds the next cancer on the ACS list, colon and rectal cancer, with 88 grants for $52.1 million.

“Every one of us knows someone touched by the disease, and statistically, one in every four women will have an abnormal mammogram, and that’s just about every fourth lady you know.”

Dollars For Mammograms is another nonprofit that serves the Suncoast, from Venice to Charlotte County. For nine years, Denise Dull has served as chair for the Bar Stool Open, A Girls Night Out event that raises money for Dollars For Mammograms. This year’s event featured nine establishments in Punta Gorda all raising money for the cause. Dull says the events have brought in hundreds of thousands.

“I think no one wants to see mom hurt, or grandma hurt or your sister or someone struggling,” Dull said. “Women’s efforts are always a force to be reckoned with, per say, when you get women together and they decide on something.”

As Vonderhaar pushes forward to the next phase of her treatment with the support of people closest to her, she says it’s the stories of people like her that create more funding help for the disease.

“I think that’s why,” fundraising is so high, “and putting faces to this disease is a big factor for people too,” she said. “It’s not anonymous.”