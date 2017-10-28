PALMETTO – The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that took place at a Palmetto residence Saturday, October 28. One man is in critical condition.

The report says the shooting happened in the 300 block of 21st Street West at around 4 A.M. Deputies were notified of the incident after the victim, 19-year-old Diquone McCaleb, arrived at a local hospital.

.@ManateeSheriff is investigating a shooting in #Palmetto. You can see bullets on the ground. Details tonight at 5. https://t.co/3GrFHBb0Or pic.twitter.com/QQsGpYVkeX — SNN (@SNNTV) October 28, 2017

Detectives are investigating the shooting. Contact Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS if you have any information.