SARASOTA – Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office deputies respond to a shooting outside a baby shower at a Sarasota residence in The Estates at Center Gate.

It happened in the 4400 block of Caicos Court at around 5:30 P.M. Saturday, October 28. Three men, described as black males wearing hoodies, approached a man leaving the baby shower. The suspects shot the man, striking him multiple times, and then fled on foot.

The victim was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital as a trauma alert. There were around 50 people at the baby shower. No one else was injured.

SCSO responded with their K9 and Aviation Unit to search for the suspects. They say the shooting was an isolated incident; the public is not in any danger. They are continuing their search for the suspects.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact the Criminal Investigations Section at 941-861-4900 or Crime Stoppers of Sarasota County at 941-366-TIPS.