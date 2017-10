BRADENTON – A man is killed in a hit and run accident in Bradenton early Saturday, October 28.

The Florida Highway Patrol reports the incident happened at around 4:20 A.M. at the intersection of 15th Street East and 44th Avenue East.

A Hispanic male was walking inside the traffic lane when an unknown vehicle collided with him. The vehicle fled the scene before FHP arrived.

Contact FHP if you have any information.