SARASOTA – Thousands of people put on their pink to show support at the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk Saturday morning.

It was a sea of pink as thousands made strides against breast cancer.

“I’m actually a 19-year survivor and it really means a lot especially this month,” said

Susan Schafer.

Men, women, children and even pets unite to support, raise awareness and save a life from breast cancer. “It helps for other people and I think it keeps all the research going all the money donated,” said Schafer.

The American Cancer Society estimates in 2017, 252,710 women are expected to be diagnosed with invasive breast cancer in the United States.

“Everyone talks about curing cancer and awareness and you know fighting and you‘ll beat this thing but for those of us in stage four we are not going to beat it,”said Karen McLean.

She has Metastatic Breast Cancer.

“There’s a guilt associated with that maybe you’ve done something wrong to deserve it and a feeling that once your stage four, the rest of these things you’re kind of invisible,” said McLean.

She walks for hope. “That they will come up with enough treatments that we just treat it like a chronic illness, for my daughters, for my granddaughters, for all women, yes.”

Making strides for the many women, who fight to live.