SARASOTA – Blues and jazz meets ending hunger on the Suncoast Saturday, October 28.

In Sarasota County alone, one in ten are fighting hunger. Thirty-three percent of those individuals are children.

The Giving Hunger The Blues festival offers the best of both worlds…giving back and supporting local music.

This year, the otherwise blues festival added a jazz stage with the help of the Sarasota jazz club.

Raising money to beat hunger in Sarasota meets jazz & blues Saturday at the Van Wezel Performing arts center @SNNTV pic.twitter.com/SUh7UYKxS6 — Jennifer Kveglis (@JkveglisSNN) October 28, 2017

“Twenty-one years ago, George Generoso, the founder of the event, decided it was time to bring a music festival opportunity to the community where they could give back to the community and enjoy good music and enjoy a good time.”

Attendees rocked out in front of the Sarasota Bayfront, while enjoying some local cuisine. All proceeds benefit The Mayor’s Feed the Hungry Program and the Generoso Foundation.