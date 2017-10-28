SARASOTA – The Robert L. Taylor Complex serves the community as a Disaster Recovery Center this weekend.

Centers have opened across the Suncoast to assist individuals and small business owners following Hurrican Irma.

This is the second time Sarasota County is hosting a DRC.

Recovery specialists from FEMA and the Small Business Administration (SBA) are on-hand to provide assistance with filling out applications or updating statuses.

“A lot of times people hasn’t seen damage that they recognized they has after a point,” said Lynne Keating with FEMA Media Relations,”Perhaps they had a lot of wetness but they didn’t see mold or their roof; they didn’t realize there was damage until they started seeing leaks.”

Remember to bring insurance policies and information.

The center at the Robert L. Taylor is open through Sunday from 9 A.M. to 1 P.M.