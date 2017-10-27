SARASOTA- earlier this year, California Governor Jerry Brown signed AB 168 into law.

starting next year in January employers at a state and local level are prohibited from seeking or asking salary history from an applicant.

Those violating the new law can be charged with a misdemeanor.

The goal is to end the pay gap between minorities, women and those who perform substantially similar work but don’t get paid the same.

The bill prohibits employers from relying on the salary history as a way to determine the applicant worth and pay for the employment.

Although, the applicant can voluntarily offer their payment history.

Other states like Oregon, Delaware and Massachusetts passed similar bills.

California leads the way in laws that later make their way to Florida.

Mayor Shelli Freeland Eddie, spoke with her staff in the city and a discussion already has started about what this could mean for the state and if they need to revise questions in the application process.

Krystel Knowles
