SARASOTA COUNTY- Nine brand new Toyotas are totaled after a vehicle carrier traveling southbound on I- 75 flips over.

Officials responded near mile marker 201 on I–75 around 11:30 Friday morning.

All lanes are closed and drivers are asked to use caution as they are allowed to drive on the shoulder road.

Officials say it will take a few hours to remove the truck and carrier, as well as the vehicles.

The driver, 56–year–old Michael Folsom of Brandon, was airlifted to Sarasota memorial hospital with serious injuries.

The Florida highway patrol says he abruptly changed lanes, causing the vehicles on board to shift and the carrier to overturn.

The driver of that vehicle may have had a medical episode. Witnesses are advising that the vehicle began to slowly drift off the road way and then overturned. At this time those vehicle have become dislodged from the car carrier,” said Kenn Watson Florida Highway Patrol Trooper.