SARASOTA – The American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk of Sarasota / Manatee is Saturday, October 27, the last Saturday of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Suncoast residents whose lives have been touched by someone with breast cancer, whether living with breast cancer themselves or knowing a loved one with breast cancer, will come together to show their support.

This year’s walk takes place at 9 A.M. at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota. The goal is to raise awareness and  money to save lives from a disease that affects one in eight women.

Money raised by Making Strides supporters help the American Cancer Society fund innovative breast cancer research, promote education and risk reduction and provide comprehensive patient support to those who need it most.

For more information visit here.

 