SARASOTA – The American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk of Sarasota / Manatee is Saturday, October 27, the last Saturday of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Suncoast residents whose lives have been touched by someone with breast cancer, whether living with breast cancer themselves or knowing a loved one with breast cancer, will come together to show their support.

Out at Nathan Benderson Park for setup for tomorrow’s #MakingStridesAgainstBreastCancer walk! I’ll be live again at 6:08 @SNNTV pic.twitter.com/73VVtVXcyD — Nicole Sommavilla (@NeSommavilla) October 27, 2017

This year’s walk takes place at 9 A.M. at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota. The goal is to raise awareness and money to save lives from a disease that affects one in eight women.

Money raised by Making Strides supporters help the American Cancer Society fund innovative breast cancer research, promote education and risk reduction and provide comprehensive patient support to those who need it most.

Need Saturday plans? Come join the walk! Lots of tents, merch, and a TON of people expected. Register online or at Benderson tmrw at 7 pic.twitter.com/Wuc6pROyEy — Nicole Sommavilla (@NeSommavilla) October 27, 2017

