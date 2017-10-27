SARASOTA COUNTY- Whether it’s being called names, harassed online, ignored, or sometimes physically assaulted, 1 in 4 students reports being bullied in some way before they leave high school Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is working to prevent the next victim through education.

The most common reason a student stops by Deputy Polynice’s Office… Bullying.

“I’ve been bullied since 2nd grade,” “I’ve been getting called a retard, ugly, fat, just a bunch of rude names, and it’s not been fun.”

“Middle School kids are probably the meanest ones,” Deputy Polynice said. “Because they’re not really kids, but they’re not quite adults, they know what they’re doing, it’s almost

unexplainable.”

Often times it’s not easy for adults to spot bullying while it’s happening.

“They usually wait till they get in the classrooms, where there’s not as many adults there.”

So, Sarasota County Sheriff’s office is trying to reach students in those classrooms before bullying starts.

“Education is the number one way to prevent it,” Deputy Polynice said. “If they can recognize it, and they know what it is, they know what to do when they see it.”

Sometimes students aren’t even sure they are being bullied until after the class.

“Some of the kids will say, I didn’t even realize that this person was bullying me but this is what happened,” Polynice said. “And I tell them what they can do next time, or if they see it happening to someone else.”

Deputy Polynice says many times students who witness bullying are too scared to report it.

“A lot of the kids were saying well Deputy Polynice I don’t want to be a part of it,” Polynice said. “I don’t want to be called a snitch, so the number one thing I tell them is they can remain anonymous, they can report it to myself or some of the other administration and not give us their names, and we’ll still deal with the situation.”

A Deputy teaching the class helps show students bullying is a serious issue, and the students get to know Deputy Polynice, just in case they need her.

“It helps me build a relationship with the kids so they feel comfortable coming to me to report bullying or anything else that’s going on, whether it’s at home or at school.”