MANATEE COUNTY-In the aftermath of natural disasters the wellbeing and safety of humans is the first priority. Sometimes lost in the mix are pets and one place is making sure these furry friends can find a home.

Nate’s Honor Animal Rescue received 24 dogs and cats total displaced by hurricane Maria in St. Croix.

They partner with the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals who are stationed on the island to find the pets.

The animals are screened for diseases and are quarantined for two weeks before they can be placed into homes.

Residents on the Suncoast are already inquiring about the cats and dogs.

Associate Director for Nate’s Honor Animal Rescue Karen Slomba says these pets need agents to represent them.

“Anytime you can do something for animals who have no voice of their own. It’s very rewarding to be able to speak for them and to be able to help them when they can’t ask for help.”

Slomba says her organization provides enrichment and behavioral programs for the cats and dogs to make sure they are ready to be placed in homes.