SARASOTA COUNTY – Local and federal officials are investigating a string of mailbox thefts at post offices throughout Sarasota County.

Sarasota police say on Wednesday, October 25, mailboxes at three different post offices were ransacked. The boxes were located at 1661 Ringling Boulevard, 935 North Beneva Road and 2055 Siesta Drive.

News Channel 8 reports he Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is also investigating four separate cases of possible mail theft.

Officials say it’s unclear how the suspect or suspects broke into the boxes. It’s also unclear how much mail was stolen, but it most likely contained money and important documents.

Mail theft is a federal crime punishable by fine or imprisonment. Sarasota Police, Sarasota County deputies and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service are investigating.

If you believe your mail was stolen, contact the U.S. Postal Service at 1-800-277-8777.