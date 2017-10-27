SARASOTA — In this week’s edition of “Feel Good Friday,” SNN’s Grant Boxleitner spent time at the new exhibition, “Extraordinary Animals,” on display now at The Ringling.

The exhibition pays tribute to the domesticated animals that have been part of the U.S. circus fabric for decades. Dogs, cats, goats, donkey and more are featured on circus posters, showcasing their many talents.

The exhibition runs through January 14th.

Jennifer Lemmer Posey, the associate director of the circus museum at The Ringling, talks about some of the highlights and history of these animals under the big top.

Catch “Feel Good Friday,” weekly on SNN, the Suncoast News Network.