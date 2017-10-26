MANATEE COUNTY- The man accused of killing two Zota Beach Resort employees on Longboat Key suffered a medical episode the day before Hurricane Irma and is unresponsive.

That’s according to the State Attorneys office.

The arraignment hearing for 29 year old Darryl Hanna Junior, charged with two counts of second–degree murder, was scheduled for September 8th, but has been rescheduled twice.

Assistant State Attorney Suzanne O’Donnell tells SNN, the court was informed Hanna suffered a “stroke–like” event and was brain dead.

Manatee County Sheriff’s Spokesman Dave Bristow says he’s still alive, but was not in any shape to go to a hearing.

“Back on September 9th, he suffered a medical event,” Bristow said. “Was transported to the hospital. Remained in the hospital until October 11th when he was released back to the jail, and he’s been under 24–hour medical care since that time.”

Bristow says they are unsure if and when Hanna will be able to stand trial, and decisions on trial dates are up to the state’s attorney’s office.