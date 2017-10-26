PORT CHARLOTTE – Our local marching bands, including all featured this year in your Band of the Week series, will participate in the Marching Performance Assessment at Charlotte High on Saturday, October 28th. District Chair David Wing visited the studio to talk about what the MPA is about, what band and music do for students, and how you can visit.
Ticket prices are:
Adults: $7
Students: $5
Middle School Band students: FREE (with voucher from their band director)
Parking is $2.
The assessment starts at 4:30pm with the National Anthem. The first band performs at 4:45pm and the contest runs until 9pm.