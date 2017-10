The Sarasota Police Department is investigating a suspicious social media post.

Police say Sarasota High School Administrators alerted the department about a snapchat post, generating concern about a potential threat to Sarasota High.

A student first saw the post and alerted a faculty member Detectives spoke with the student who posted the snapchat, and say there does not appear to be any threat to students or staff.

But there will be additional officers on campus Friday.