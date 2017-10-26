President Trump declared the opioid crisis a National Public Health Emergency.

Manatee County Sheriff’s Office says any help they can get from federal, state and local government to fight the epidemic is appreciated. Sheriff’s Spokesperson Dave Bristow says the situation in Manatee County is getting much better than it was 3 months ago.

“Our numbers are going down really about as fast as they went up,” Bristow said. “we’ve gotten very good reports in the last three months, so that’s a good thing, we just want to make sure that continues and we’re going to continue doing what we’re doing to make sure those numbers keep getting better.”

Bristow says declaring the opioid crisis a national state of emergency can only help continue the downward trend in opioid overdoses.