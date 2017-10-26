ANNA MARIA ISLAND- Last month, the City of Anna Maria announced an indefinite closure to their city pier. Now, city officials are working to revive the structure.

“This is iconic because it’s the place to come to and it’s the place to fish and I think that’s true for a lot of people on this end of the island,” said resident, Jim Meador-Woodruff.

After suffering damage from Irma, The Anna Maria City Pier locks its gates indefinitely. But the city isn’t letting go of their pier that easily.

Mayor, Dan Murphy, says the Anna Maria had two choices: Either patch up the damage that Irma caused, which would only last 6 to 7 years. Or start completely fresh.

“Make a one-hundred year pier similar to what our four fathers gave us,” said Murphy.

Leaving something behind for generations to come. This will be a three-step process estimated to take up to two years, costing 3 to 4 million dollars.

Starting with gaining the necessary permits and fundraising.

The City of Anna Maria has explored several avenues…from the Senator’s office and FEMA to “The Tourist Development Council” and “GoFundMe”.

Next step is to plan its structure.

“The restaurant will still be at the end. The bait shop will still be there.,” Murphy said.

Residents are excited to revive their favorite Suncoast attraction.

“Preserve what is here. I think that’s what everyone loves about it. You can go anywhere to see something new. But it’s what means so much. I would like to see an exact replica,” said Anna Maria Island resident, Rae Price.

Mayor Murphy estimates demolition will begin in June 2018.