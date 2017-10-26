BRADENTON- A Bradenton businessman created an app for labor on demand.

Fonzees is an app for those needing someone to do time consuming tasks, they don’t want to do.

The app has more than 35-hundred active users and it’s already in 20 states and 18 nations.

Anyone can submit a task paying $20 dollars or more.

Anyone who accepts the task must be within a 30 mile radius.

Founder Andrew Stillman says, in 2015 he was caught in a last minute pinch that inspired him to create Fonzees.

The app is free to download and Fonzees takes 15 percent from every exchange handled through PayPal.