SARASOTA- A North Port man was arrested this week after deputies say he was caught trying to use stolen money at a Publix.

On Wednesday morning, Sarasota County Deputies were called to the Siesta Key Oyster Bar on Ocean Boulevard for reports of an overnight burglary.

The restaurant bills are signed by customers and stapled to the walls.

Deputies say approximately $150 in one dollar bills was stolen.

Through surveillance video, they identified the suspect as 51 year-old Danny Limongelli.

A vigilant Publix employee contacted police Wednesday and let them know he was inside the store trying to pay with the bills.

Limongelli was arrested for burglary and is being held in the Sarasota County jail.