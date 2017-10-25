LAKEWOOD RANCH- It’s a night to wine and dine with the Vitale’s at Main Street Trattoria in Lakewood Ranch.

“We come here quite a bit, it’s so close to our house, and I like Italian food,” Dick Vitale said.

An intimate environment, different from May’s big gala, but Dickie V’s message ,still the same. He wants to cure pediatric cancer.

“We all have children, grandchildren, it could be us, it could be anybody, again it’s something I’m obsessed with something that means so much to me,” he said.

And to his courageous kids, who have battled cancer, and share Vitale’s fighting spirit to find a cure.

“I feel bad for all the cancer people I want them to survive,” Nine-year-old Enzo Grande said.

Cole Eicher says Vitale’s inspired him to bring the “Gold Together” initiative to Rowdies soccer games.

“We invite all these cancer families to enjoy the game, to have fun and get their minds off of cancer and watch some soccer,” Eicher said.

For every dollar raised for cancer research, just four cents funds pediatric cancer.

There’s no off season for fundraising, Vitale working 24/7 to meet his 3.5 million dollar goal for The V Foundation.

“It’s not just a one day walk in to the gala, you’re a celebrity walk in wave to the people, it’s constant every day trying to get donations,” Vitale said.

A savory five-course meal, but it was generosity filling each person who took the time to open their hearts and wallets for pediatric cancer research.