VENICE – According to officials, Venice High School was vandalized, and the crime came just before a special day on the school’s campus.

Assistant Principal of Administration Melanie Ritter says three boys illegally went onto school grounds around 10:30 Tuesday night.

“They vandalized our school, and it was a hate-based crime with graffiti,” Ritter said.

The custodial staff worked to get it completely cleaned up by Wednesday morning. Now administration is offering a $1,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest.

“This is a beautiful campus, and students come here every single day to learn on this beautiful campus,” Ritter said. “Teachers are here to teach on this campus.”

Wednesday happened to be the school’s “Unity Day,” which stands for everything vandalism doesn’t.

“October 25 is a day we celebrate unity in terms of kindness, acceptance and love for all,” Ritter said. “We set aside all biases and unite as one.”

Ritter thinks students will unite to bring forth any information they know regarding the crime.

“I know students will talk and that the truth will come out,” Ritter said. “Any adult they trust, you know, if they see something say something.”

The school is working with Venice police to figure out who was behind the crime, but they’re not letting it distract from their meaningful day.

“I just think it was three young men who made a horrible mistake,” Ritter said. “We’ll hopefully get to the bottom of it and go forward with them and make a difference in how they think and process what they’re doing.”