HOLMES BEACH-On Friday morning, a vacationer on Palm Harbor Drive witnessed a man suspiciously driving slowly around the neighborhood.

The man then parked around the corner from the neighborhood and minutes later was seen walking down the road with a black hooded jacket over his head, carrying a kayak. He was also spotted placing a TV in his SUV.

The vacationer called 911 and officers quickly located 18-year-old Amado Zeppi.

“He said it was his and he was just moving,” when officers scoured the neighborhood, they found a home with a broken back door window. Inside, they found the home had been burglarized. When they arrested him, Zeppi became defiant. He tried to challenge the officers to a fight and once they placed Zeppi in the patrol car, he began spitting at the officers and then he spat all over the inside of the vehicle.

According to WFLA, there was so much spit that the chief had the vehicle cleaned for biohazards.