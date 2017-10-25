SARASOTA – There’s one thing in particular that makes this Suncoast doctor easy to spot, but she’s hailed by many locals for a different reason.

Plastic Surgeon Alissa Shulman has had a pink strip in her for about 6 years.

It’s a symbol of hope and help for her patients. “More or less (that) I’m here for you, you know just, I’m your support,” says Shulman.

Shulman hasn’t had cancer, but at least half of her patients have. She says it’s only a matter of time. “It’s so common, I see it, I’d almost concern myself if I didn’t get it,” she adds.

Shulman says women identify with their breasts, and when they lose that part of their body it takes a mental toll. “Some of it’s self-esteem, some of it’s what am I gonna do after this,” she says.

It’s her job as a surgeon to help them get back to some form of normal. “My goal is to tell them if I can make you look better than before the cancer I’d love to do that,” says Shulman.

When she steps into the OR with her scalpel in hand and ready to sculpt, that’s the fun part.

The most rewarding part? Seeing her patients leave with a smile.

“I really get a chance to really connect with the patients, I feel like I’m doing something really important,” says Shulman. “I feel like I’m a part of their life.”

