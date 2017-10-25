SARASOTA- The Community United Effort Center for Missing Persons is half way through their 8 day tour.

A multi-state tour through NC, SC, Georgia, Alabama and Florida is making 23 stops in 8 days but it’s a tour like no other tour because the headliners are the missing.

“May 22m 2012 was the last time I spoke with her, you always want your children to be happy, so I’m pretty helpless for the most part,” says Lynn Scala, the mother of 27-year-old Patricia Scala.

Mark Miller shares the same pain, his daughter 45-year-old Tamara Toy went missing in May 6 2006.

For the past 13 years, Monica Caison founder of Cue in Support of Missing Persons, tours a few states at a time highlighting different cases gone cold and this year, the Suncoast is on the route.

For more information on ways to help go to http://www.ncmissingpersons.org/