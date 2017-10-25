SARASOTA- The Community United Effort Center for Missing Persons is half way through their 8 day tour.

A multi-state tour through NC, SC, Georgia, Alabama and Florida is making 23 stops in 8 days but it’s a tour like no other tour because the headliners are the missing.

“May 22m 2012 was the last time I spoke with her, you always want your children to be happy, so I’m pretty helpless for the most part,” says Lynn Scala, the mother of 27-year-old Patricia Scala.

Mark Miller shares the same pain, his daughter 45-year-old Tamara Toy went missing in May 6 2006.

For the past 13 years, Monica Caison founder of Cue in Support of Missing Persons, tours a few states at a time highlighting different cases gone cold and this year, the Suncoast is on the route.

For more information on ways to help go to http://www.ncmissingpersons.org/

SHARE
Previous articleSpitting burglar busted in Holmes Beach
Krystel Knowles
Krystel Knowles
http://www.snntv.com
Krystel Knowles joined SNN in February of 2016. She is a graduate of the University of South Florida with a Bachelors in Mass Communications and minors in News Editorial and Telecommunication Production. Krystel is trilingual- fluent in Spanish, English and French (and picked up some Portuguese while studying abroad in Brazil). Krystel started her career in print journalism. She was a correspondent for the St. Pete Times Newspaper, staff writer for Focus Magazine, and head reporter and photographer for South Tampa community news publication. In 2011, she made the switch from print to broadcast journalism. She has since worked as a photojournalist for Fox 35 in Orlando, and also as a photojournalist/multimedia journalist for ABC action news in Tampa. Although she was born in Tampa, Krystel moved to New Port Beach, California within a few months. She then spent 8 years in Lima, Peru before moving to Miami, Florida. While living in Peru, Krystel danced at the National School of Ballet and sang in a choir. Her passion for ballet led Krystel to figure skating in 2015. Her other hobbies include: skateboarding, snowboarding, surfing, and traveling.