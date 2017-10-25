SARASOTA- A home on a dead-end street…up in flames. One resident air lifted out of the scene. 8-10 others safely getting out.

Just after 2:50 Wednesday morning, Sarasota County Fire Department responded to a four-alarm fire on the 100 block of Christie Avenue.

Neighbors say by 4 AM, this street was inundated with Sarasota Police Department vehicles, fire engines, and ambulances.

Units arrived to the scene to find 50% of the house to be torched. Sarasota County Fire Department, Chief Michael Reginer, said putting out the fire was more challenging than usual.

“It did take quite awhile due to some of the issues on scene,” he said.

One issue, the home is at the end of the street and the closest fire hydrant is on Fruitville Rd.

“Our fire trucks carry a certain amount of fire hoses on them. We do carry water on the fire trucks,” said Chief Reginer.

But that wasn’t enough. “We had to create what’s called a relay. Push the water through to another fire truck and then continue onto the structure,” said Reginer.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. Neighbor Carol Zehr has her suspicions.

“First we thought it was an overdose because that’s happened a lot at that house but then I saw flames and a little while later we heard a big boom and then some more fire trucks came with axes this time and then I could hear them breaking glass,” said Zehr.

The last unit left the scene around 7:30.

“I had gone in and out quite a few times. “I kept saying its going to end soon, but it didn’t end soon,” Carol said.

Aside from the garage, the home is deemed a total loss.