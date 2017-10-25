SARASOTA COUNTY – An early morning fire sends a man to the hospital as a trauma alert.

Sarasota County Fire Department received the call around 3 a.m. about a fully involved structure in the 100 block of Christie Avenue.

When they arrived they found a large home 50% engulfed in flames.

7–8 residents were evacuated from the home and a 49 year old man was transported by bay flite as a trauma alert.

The blaze became a 4–alarm assignment since Christie Avenue is a dead end street.

“This went to a 4th alarm assignment. The water supply ended up being a little issue we overcame just because there’s no hydrant down at the end of the street. So we established a water relay, got water on the fire and made a good attack on the fire, Battalion Chief Mark Calderini said.

The Red Cross has been called to assist the people that were evacuated.

The fire is now out and the state fire marshal is coming in to investigate.

