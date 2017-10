SARASOTA COUNTY-A search warrant results in a death of a dog here on the Suncoast.

Sarasota Police Department says they were serving a search warrant after 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The narcotics unit was on the scene at the 900 block of 42nd Street in Sarasota.

A pit bull from the house where the search warrant was issued attacked a K9 dog.

Officers shot the pit bull twice killing it and several people were arrested.

The investigation is still ongoing.