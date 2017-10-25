LAKEWOOD RANCH- “Building the Thunder” for the Tampa Bay Lightning starts with getting more kids in hockey rinks.

They are working with the NHL Players Association to build 10 outdoor street hockey rinks, where they plan on hosting hockey clinics, starting leagues and letting kids play for free.

Vice President of Community Hockey Development Jay Feaster says they’re committed to distributing 100 thousand hockey sticks and balls and offering more than 10 thousand hours of training.

“It’s about the opportunity to run around and play,” Feaster said. “And because we give you your own stick and ball, and because you can go out and play it in your driveway, on your sidewalk, it’s one of those things you can do and continue to do, you don’t need to necessarily be in a rink or be in school, you can take it home and play as well.”

The hockey rinks will be 120 by 60 feet, and the first rink will be built in Lakewood Ranch.