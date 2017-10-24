SARASOTA- A van crashed into the iconic Hob Nob restaurant in Sarasota this morning.

Just after 10 am today a white van plowed into the the restaurant while customers were eating.

A concrete wall was put in around the restaurant during remodeling in 2013.

No injuries were reported.

The van was towed away and the structural integrity of the Hob Nob is being checked before they re-open.

The popular drive-in at Washington Blvd in Sarasota has been in business since 1957 and is known for its burgers.