MYAKKA CITY – A Burmese python is on the loose in a Manatee Co. neighborhood, leaving residents fearful.

Thanks to some Suncoast python hunters, an even bigger one from the Everglades is no longer slithering.

Dusty Crum is a python hunter who calls himself the “Wildman.”

“I didn’t know what else to do. I put it in my mouth, and I bit down on the tail as hard as I could,” Crum said.

He said it happened around 11 p.m. last Thursday night.

“I’m drivin’ down the levy. I got my guy Greg sittin’ on top, and we got a thing where we see somethin’ and he bangs on the roof,” Crum said. “Immediately, I shut the truck off and stop.”

“Then he comes over and grabs a tail,” Python Hunter Gregory Morris said. “Next thing you know, it’s like I’m grabbin’ a piece, he’s grabbin’ a piece, and it’s just goin’, goin’.”

When they could see just three feet of the tail, they knew they were dealing with a monster.

“I thought it may be a 10 or a 12 [ft], and I grab it and it just immediately slips out of my hands,” Crum said. “It was too strong.”

The snake was about 17 to 18 feet long.

“We had nowhere to put it, so it was big enough that we just brought it on home,” Morris said.

The python is now in Crum’s freezer and hanging from the back of his truck, but the story almost ended differently.

“I wrap my legs around this snake, like Ric Flair figure four leg lock,” Crum said. “It was just the struggle of my life, the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do. I did’t know if I was gonna make it out of the swamp or not.”

Crum put his life on the line to save those of countless Everglades animals.

Manatee Co. residents, rest assured.

“The Burmese better watch out because the Wildman is coming to him, and there’s no place to run, no place to hide when the Wildman is in the ‘Glades. Wooooo!” Crum said.

Crum works with the South Florida Water Management District (S.F.W.M.D.). To follow his python-hunting adventures, follow his Facebook page, Wildman, and visit his website, www.pythonwildman.com.