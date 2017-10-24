NORTH PORT- A domestic violence call on the 4100 block of Grobe Street, ends in a 9 hour stand off with North Port Police.

Police say 34 year old Roman Melnichuck held his one year old son hostage for 7 hours before crisis negotiators convince him to let him go.

“At one point coming out with the kid holding a knife to his own throat saying he was going to end his life, if we came any closer,” said Josh Taylor, Public Information Officer for North Police Department.

Police say he was under the influence. “He had been drinking and what’s typically referred to as spice that’s basically synthetic marijuana,” said Taylor.

He was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault false imprisonment and several other felony charges.

A neighbor who lives next door did not wish to be identified says he makes this neighborhood dangerous.

“He’s been a problem in this neighborhood for a long time.”

He is worried about safety.”I’m my mom’s caregiver and every time I go to work I have to worry if she’s going to be safe.” Were tired of living like this.”

North Port Police are also investigating an alleged sexual battery.