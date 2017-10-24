MANATEE- A man is found guilty of a 2015 DUI crash that killed a sleeping couple and their unborn baby.

According to the State Attorney’s Office for the 12th Judicial Circuit, a jury convicted 39 year old Christian Crawford, on three counts of DUI Manslaughter and DUI with property damage.

Crawford faces up to 45 years in prison when he is sentenced on Oct. 30.

The Herald Tribune reports, in 2015, at 2:30 a.m., 21-year-old Ivan Carlos and 18-year-old Brenda Aviles-Pena, who was nine months pregnant, died when an SUV crashed through a white picket fence at the Lone Oak Mobile Home Park on 7th Street, and into their home.

Crawford, who has a history of criminal and traffic violations, was the driver.