MANATEE- Bradenton Republican Sen. Bill Galvano was elected Senate President Tuesday and will take over the chamber next year.

The Herald Tribune reports: Galvano accepted the role in front of friends, family and Manatee County leaders in Tallahassee.

The 51-year-old Attorney used his designation speech to make a plea for civility- saying he wants to demonstrate “there is still honor in public service” he touched on a number of his policy priorities for the coming years, including improving the state’s infrastructure and agriculture industry.

Galvano is the most powerful state lawmaker to come out of Sarasota or Manatee counties since Bradenton Republican John Mckay – who was Senate President in 2001 and 2002.