SARASOTA- A case involving multiple jurisdictions as far south as North Port into Pinellas County is no longer heading to trial this week.

Assistant state attorney Kate Wallace spent almost two years coming evidence involving cousins.

34-year-old Jonathan Hoselton, who served 15 years in prison for armed robbery and 25-year-old David Peckham who spent 3 years in prison for dealing stolen property. Both of them released in 2015.

A year later IN 2016, arrest reports show, they’re charged with 5 counts of robbery with firearms for robberies taking place from Jan 15-19 in Nokomis, North Port and Venice.

The cousins were also charged with burglary of a dwelling in Venice, accused of stealing getaway bikes and clothes.

When a deputy tried to pull the duo over, court documents show, Peckham took off and a high speed chase ensued, the suspect lost control of the vehicle.

“They were chasing the defendants, fled on foot tried to take the stolen money,” explains Wallace.

Prosecutors say, an 8 page letter intended for Peckham had some of the most incriminating evidence Hoselton wrote.

While in jail awaiting trial, evidence documents show the letter was intercepted by a jail deputy.

Hoselton was charged with attempt to solicit perjury and pleaded to contest the same week his trial was set to begin in october

In June Peckham pleaded no contest.

“They were both looking at mandatory life sentences if they went to trial,” adds Wallace.

Hoselton will be 74 and Peckham will be 55 if they complete their prison sentence.