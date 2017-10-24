SARASOTA- Since becoming a surgeon in the 80’s, Dr. Russel Novak says he’s seen a change in how people respond to getting a breast cancer diagnosis.

“When I was younger breast cancer was a hidden thing, then the Angelina Jolie effect came out and was open about her condition,” explains Dr. Novak.

The mother of six underwent a preventative double mastectomy to reduce her risk of developing breast cancer later on.

Dr. Novak says, in many cases while the doctors are doing the lifesaving procedure, they are working side by side with reconstructive surgeons, Helping patients feel a little more like themselves post-surgery

“Nipple sparing mastectomies, leave with end up normal appearance,” adds Dr. Novak.

In 2013 Angelina Jolie showed she was at a high risk of developing breast cancer, then in 2015 Shannon Doherty got diagnosed and most recently, Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

The actress took to twitter to make the announcement, “1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today I’m the one”
Some celebrities are using social media to share their struggle with the world. And Dr. Novak says, it’s a good thing.

On average Dr. Novak performs six to ten procedures a week.A number he says is way too high.

SHARE
Previous articleVenice City Council Revisiting Cost Of Fire Service
Next articleVan plows into Hob Nob Restaurant
Krystel Knowles
Krystel Knowles
http://www.snntv.com
Krystel Knowles joined SNN in February of 2016. She is a graduate of the University of South Florida with a Bachelors in Mass Communications and minors in News Editorial and Telecommunication Production. Krystel is trilingual- fluent in Spanish, English and French (and picked up some Portuguese while studying abroad in Brazil). Krystel started her career in print journalism. She was a correspondent for the St. Pete Times Newspaper, staff writer for Focus Magazine, and head reporter and photographer for South Tampa community news publication. In 2011, she made the switch from print to broadcast journalism. She has since worked as a photojournalist for Fox 35 in Orlando, and also as a photojournalist/multimedia journalist for ABC action news in Tampa. Although she was born in Tampa, Krystel moved to New Port Beach, California within a few months. She then spent 8 years in Lima, Peru before moving to Miami, Florida. While living in Peru, Krystel danced at the National School of Ballet and sang in a choir. Her passion for ballet led Krystel to figure skating in 2015. Her other hobbies include: skateboarding, snowboarding, surfing, and traveling.