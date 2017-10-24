SARASOTA- Since becoming a surgeon in the 80’s, Dr. Russel Novak says he’s seen a change in how people respond to getting a breast cancer diagnosis.

“When I was younger breast cancer was a hidden thing, then the Angelina Jolie effect came out and was open about her condition,” explains Dr. Novak.

The mother of six underwent a preventative double mastectomy to reduce her risk of developing breast cancer later on.

Dr. Novak says, in many cases while the doctors are doing the lifesaving procedure, they are working side by side with reconstructive surgeons, Helping patients feel a little more like themselves post-surgery

“Nipple sparing mastectomies, leave with end up normal appearance,” adds Dr. Novak.

In 2013 Angelina Jolie showed she was at a high risk of developing breast cancer, then in 2015 Shannon Doherty got diagnosed and most recently, Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

The actress took to twitter to make the announcement, “1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today I’m the one”

Some celebrities are using social media to share their struggle with the world. And Dr. Novak says, it’s a good thing.

On average Dr. Novak performs six to ten procedures a week.A number he says is way too high.