VENICE- The Venice city council revisits the cost of fire services.

They will decide Tuesday whether to put consolidation with Sarasota county back on the table for its new fire department advisory group, as it weighs how to pay for city fire services.

The Herald Tribune says, if approved, a referendum could be placed on the March 2018 ballot.

The charter empowers the city manager to appoint and remove the city police chief, fire chief and finance director.

The change would allow the city council to enter into agreements with other local governments to provide the city with finance, police or fire services.