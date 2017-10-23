NORTH PORT- A 9-hour stand-off in North Port ends peacefully when a man surrenders to police after taking a one year old hostage.

34-yr-old Roman Melnichuk was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, among other charges.

North Port PD was called to the home shortly after 3 a.m. the suspect refused to come out of the house with the baby still inside.

An investigation found he had been drinking alcohol and smoking “spice” with a juvenile Detectives are also investigating an alleged sexual battery.

Crisis negotiators were able to convince him to give up the child hours later, he exited the home without incident.