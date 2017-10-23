SARASOTA- The Lift Station 87 project progresses as a lawsuit looms.

City leaders said they hope to recover $10 to $20 million from the lawsuit, but it’s far from certain The Herald Tribune reports, the total amount spent on the lift station project has reached $37 million, with another $5 still planned for the final leg of the project over the next several years.

Pursuing the lawsuit itself has cost the city another $5 million in legal fees.

Settlement talks broke down when the city dismissed an offer for just $1.25 million to end the lawsuit.