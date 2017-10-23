Ice hockey is coming to Lakewood Ranch!

The Tampa Bay Lightning organization is partnering up with Lakewood Ranch to build an outdoor hockey rink.

This Wednesday, the Bolts and Lakewood Ranch will unveil plans for an outdoor hockey rink aimed at creating more hockey opportunities for kids and families at the ranch’s premier sports campus according to a team press release.

The Lightning will use funding from the National Hockey League and its players association earmarked to grow the game in each of the NHL’s 31 markets.

Lightning alumni including Vincent Lecavalier, Dave Andreychuk, Brian Bradley and Paul Ysebaert, will be on hand at Wednesday’s press conference at the Premium sports campus in Lakewood Ranch.